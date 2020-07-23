BSF man held for links with trans-border smugglers dismissed

The Punjab Police also recovered Rs 32.30 lakh from his house at Gurdaspur. (Representational) The Punjab Police also recovered Rs 32.30 lakh from his house at Gurdaspur. (Representational)

A BSF constable, who was apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector for alleged links with trans-border smugglers and “anti-national elements”, has been dismissed from service, the force said.

Sumit Kumar of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district was held by the BSF on July 11 following inputs by Punjab Police. One 9 mm pistol along with two magazines, 80 rounds and two rounds of 12 bore rifle were seized from him.

A BSF spokesperson said a departmental court of enquiry was held against Kumar soon after his arrest and he was handed over to Punjab Police for further investigation, and a case was registered against him at Katarpur police station in Jalandhar Rural under IPC Sections 302, 506, 34, 120B, 212 and 216 besides Section 24/25/59 of the Arms Act and Section 29/61/85 of the NDPS Act.

The Punjab Police also recovered Rs 32.30 lakh from his house at Gurdaspur.

The BSF spokesperson said that during the inquiry, it was revealed that Kumar during his “deployment at the international border… had connived with anti-national elements/trans border smugglers and facilitated them in crossing of narcotics substances and pistol from his place of duty in the month of July this year”.

Inspector General BSF Jammu N S Jamwal said Punjab Police is investigating this case. He said that at present, eight people, including Kumar and one Armyman have been arrested.

