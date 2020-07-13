BSF man held by Punjab cops for ‘smuggling drugs, arms from Pak’

In January, another BSF personnel from Kolkata was arrested in Samba for sending a parcel bomb to a senior officer. (Representational) In January, another BSF personnel from Kolkata was arrested in Samba for sending a parcel bomb to a senior officer. (Representational)

A BSF constable posted in Mangu Chak area of J&K’s Samba district was on Sunday arrested along with arms and ammunition by a police party from Punjab.

The arrest came after Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Saturday wrote to BSF Director General S S Deswal, saying that it was reliably learnt that Sumit Kumar alias Noni was involved in smuggling of drugs and weapons from Pakistan and that it was necessary to identify him discreetly at the earliest and take him into custody.

A pistol, 80 bullets of 9mm calibre gun, two rounds of 12 bore rifle, two magazines and three mobile phones were recovered from the BSF constable. He has been taken to Punjab for detailed questioning following preliminary inquiry by BSF officials.

In January, another BSF personnel from Kolkata was arrested in Samba for sending a parcel bomb to a senior officer.

