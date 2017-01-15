BSF launches operation ‘Sard Hawa’ at Rajasthan border

The BSF launched operation ‘Sard Hawa’ at the western international border of Rajasthan, under which vigil will be beefed-up to check the instances of infiltration due to the dense fog in the area. The BSF launched operation ‘Sard Hawa’ at the western international border of Rajasthan, under which vigil will be beefed-up to check the instances of infiltration due to the dense fog in the area.

Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday launched operation ‘Sard Hawa’ at the western international border of Rajasthan, under which vigil will be beefed-up to check the instances of infiltration due to the dense fog in the area. The operation will continue till January 28. “The purpose of the operation is to keep a hawk’s eye on the international border, where vigil has been beefed-up and officers have also been asked to be part of operation to motivate jawans,” Deputy Inspector General (BSF), Ravi Gandhi said.

Watch what else is making news

He said the jawans will patrol with advanced weapons in the police station areas near to the border.

“We have increased the deployment of jawans on the border to maintain a strict vigil, as chances of infiltration rises due to dense fog cover on the international border,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App