Monday, June 27, 2022
BSF kills ‘Pakistani intruder’ in R S Pura sector of Jammu

Nothing was recovered from the intruder, a Border Security Force spokesperson said, adding the body is being handed over to the police for further disposal.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
June 27, 2022 12:56:05 pm
bsf jammuBorder Security Force personnel stand guard at Suchetgarh border post in Jammu. (PTI)

The BSF claimed to have killed a Pakistani intruder in the Baquarpur area of the R S Pura sector in Jammu and Kashmir early Monday.

A Border Security Force spokesperson said that alert troops noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the general area of Baquarpur Border Out Post at about 12:10 am. “Our domination party during night noticed a person coming from the Pakistan side aggressively towards the fence with an intention to cross it,’’ he said.

The BSF personnel asked the man to stop, but he paid no attention and continued to move towards the fence. “Left with no option, our troops fired three rounds on the intruder due to which he fell down immediately ahead of fencing,’’ he added.

A BSF search party checked the area later and found the body of the Pakistani intruder very close to the fence. Nothing was recovered from him, the spokesperson said, adding the body is being handed over to the police for further disposal.

