Saturday, March 06, 2021
BSF kills Pak intruder along international border in Rajasthan

The man was moving in a suspicious manner and he was challenged by the troops. Later, he was shot dead near the border fence by a vigilant BSF trooper, officials said.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
March 6, 2021 1:48:32 pm
A Pakistani intruder was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Pak international border in Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday.

The man was moving in a suspicious manner and he was challenged by the troops. Later, he was shot dead near the border fence by a vigilant BSF trooper, officials said.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Friday in the Anupgarh area of Sri Ganganagar-Bikaner belt, they added.

The officials said the body of the Pakistani man was handed over to the local police and a search of the incident area is being carried out.

