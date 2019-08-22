BSF jawan laid to rest with full honours in Vadodara

RESIDENTS OF Vadodara turned up in large numbers to bid adieu to BSF Jawan Sanjay Sadhu, a resident of Gorwa, who was killed while on patrolling duty along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam on Saturday.

Advertising

Sadhu (42) is survived by his wife and two children, including his two-year-old son Om, who lit his father’s funeral pyre, while being held by his uncle. Sadhu’s mortal remains arrived in the city early on Wednesday. Elected representatives, the District Collector and the Commissioner of Police were present to receive the coffin wrapped in the tricolour.

Sadhu, a Jawan of the Sikh regiment who was posted at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam — about 10 kilometres from Siliguri in West Bengal — last spoke to his family on Saturday, his relatives said.

On Saturday night, Sadhu is said to have slipped into a water body while trying to thwart a smuggling attempt following a tip-off.

Advertising

On Wednesday, Sadhu’s wife Anjana dressed up as a bride to bid farewell to her husband. Although inconsolable during the rituals, she said, “I am proud of my husband’s sacrifice. He has lived up to his promise to the country. I am also very worried about the future of my children. They are very young and I need support from the government to raise them. I can’t imagine how to manage my life without him.”

Among those who turned up to pay their last respects to Sadhu, was Shafi Alam Khan Pathan, the father of Mohammed Arif Pathan, the 24-year-old constable, from Vadodara, of the 18 J&K Rifles who was killed on July 22 during a firing in Kashmir.

G S Malik, Inspector General, BSF Gujarat, said that since Sadhu died in the line of duty, his family would be given all support and compensation.

“The BSF thanks the people for their overwhelming support in receiving the mortal remains of the Jawan. Since he was performing his duty at the time of his death, his family will receive full compensation and support from the BSF, Malik told The Indian Express.”

According to another officer of the BSF, the Union Home Ministry has approved in-principle a proposal to accord the status of martyr to all security forces who die in the line of duty, including a certificate and compensation.