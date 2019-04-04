Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter: Four BSF jawans killed in Kanker district

At least four BSF jawans were killed and two others were injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Thursday, police said.

The encounter took place at around 12 noon. All those killed and injured are from the 114 Battalion of BSF. Exchange of fire has stopped but evacuation and search operations were underway, DIG P Sundar Raj said.

Last week on March 28, At least four alleged Maoists were killed in an encounter with a joint team of the CRPF’s COBRA battalion, and the Chhattisgarh police force in Sukma district.

More details awaited.