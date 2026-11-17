An Indian constable-rank Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was detained by Bangladesh’s border guarding force, on Tuesday after he inadvertently crossed the international border around noon. Following communication and a meeting between commanders from both sides, the jawan returned safely by evening.

The incident occurred in the unfenced Jowai area of Meghalaya, opposite Bangladesh’s Sylhet district, a busy spot frequently visited by tourists from both countries. Earlier, BSF officials had taken cognisance of social media videos showing two Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel and several locals alongside the jawan. The Indian security personnel was carrying a walkie-talkie, an INSAS rifle, and a pump-action gun, and was taken away by the BGB troops on a local’s motorbike.