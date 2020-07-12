BSF jawan arrested by Punjab Police in J&K’s Samba district

Following request from the Punjab cops, Kumar was taken into custody by the BSF and handed over to them. (Representational) Following request from the Punjab cops, Kumar was taken into custody by the BSF and handed over to them. (Representational)

A BSF personnel was arrested on Sunday by a Punjab Police party from Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

While details are awaited, sources identified the arrested jawan as Sumit Kumar of Gurdaspur and said he was wanted by the Punjab Police in connection with a case. He was deployed in Samba district’s Mangu Chak area.

Following request from the Punjab cops, Kumar was taken into custody by the BSF and handed over to them.

He has been taken to Punjab, sources said, adding that a pistol, two magazines, 89 rounds and three mobile phones were recovered from him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd