Sunday, July 12, 2020
BSF jawan arrested by Punjab Police in J&K’s Samba district

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: July 12, 2020 2:47:21 pm
A BSF personnel was arrested on Sunday by a Punjab Police party from Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

While details are awaited, sources identified the arrested jawan as Sumit Kumar of Gurdaspur and said he was wanted by the Punjab Police in connection with a case. He was deployed in Samba district’s Mangu Chak area.

Following request from the Punjab cops, Kumar was taken into custody by the BSF and handed over to them.

He has been taken to Punjab, sources said, adding that a pistol, two magazines, 89 rounds and three mobile phones were recovered from him.

