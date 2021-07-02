In new initiative, BSF to rope in companies under IT Ministry to help detect, destroy drones, cross-border tunnels

BSF on Friday launched BSF Hi-tech Undertaking for Maximising Innovation (BHUMI) to find appropriate systems to detect and destroy drones and tunnels with help from Indian companies. (Representational Image)

In the wake of threats from drones and cross-border tunnels, the BSF on Friday launched an initiative to dig into a pool of 500 Indian companies to find solutions to these border security challenges.

In collaboration with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the BSF on Friday launched BSF Hi-tech Undertaking for Maximising Innovation (BHUMI) to find appropriate systems to detect and destroy drones and tunnels with help from Indian companies. BSF said the initiative was part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and would “require Indian Startups & premier institutions to develop cost-effective indigenous solutions for border management”.

The initiative was launched at a function organised at BSF headquarters by force DG Rakesh Asthana and MeitY Secretary Ajay Sawhney.

“One of the main challenges BSF presently faces is the detection of cross-border underground tunnels along the western borders that have serious implications for our national security. It is high time that concerted result-oriented efforts are made to address this issue of cross-border underground tunnels with innovative technological solutions. Further, there is also an urgent requirement to develop Anti-Drone Technology to stop the menace of drones being used for narco-terrorism & attacks on vital installations,” a BSF statement said.

The development comes days after two drones dropped two separate IEDs on an IAF base in Jammu damaging the roof of a building and injuring two personnel. The incident is being touted as the first terror attack ever launched on India through drones. BSF has earlier detected arms and ammunition dropped by drones in Jammu. Last year, it had even shot down one such drone.

“MeitY has a pool of 500 companies which we can dig into to help us find solutions to these problems,” a BSF officer said.

He added that these companies are also expected to help in finding communication solutions at places where there is no network and also detecting unauthorised communications in dead zones.

“Another vital area of operational significance is the need to develop technological solutions in detecting presence of electronic devices in our area of operations, which are being utilised by anti-national elements for perpetrating crimes & activities that have a direct bearing on our national security,” the BSF statement said.

“BSF is also seeking solutions for alternative communication systems that can prove effective in our areas of deployment characterized by different & undulating terrain that include long stretches of shadow area where no communication is possible. Such scenarios directly impact the efficacy of the operations and border domination,” it added.