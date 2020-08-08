Suspected Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF on International Border near Gujarat, Rajasthan

The intruder who hid himself behind a bush after running away was later found dead on the Indian side when the BSF personnel searched the area. (Express Photo/Representational) The intruder who hid himself behind a bush after running away was later found dead on the Indian side when the BSF personnel searched the area. (Express Photo/Representational)

The Border Security Force (BSF) Saturday shot dead a suspected Pakistani intruder who was trying to sneak across the International Border, close to Gujarat and Rajasthan border, official sources said.

A night patrol party of the BSF spotted a man who first crossed over the IB and then tried to sneak over the fence on the intervening night of August 7 and 8, 2020. According to BSF officials, the intruder was fired upon after he crossed over the border fence. “It was dark and the forces fired in self defence. You never know if the intruder trying to cross over is carrying arms,” said a senior BSF official.

The intruder who hid himself behind a bush after running away was later found dead on the Indian side when the BSF personnel searched the area. “At the same moment, BSF troops also noticed movement on Pakistani side. Earlier, similar attempts made by Pakistan during day time were foiled by BSF. However, this is the first time that infiltration attempt has been made during night time in this area,” stated an official release from BSF regarding the incident.

The BSF is on high alert in view of Independence Day on August 15, the release added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd