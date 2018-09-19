BSF head constable, killed in Pakistan firing, found with throat slit

The body of Narender Kumar, who was part of a group of eight BSF personnel who had gone near the border to cut foliage, was found on Tuesday evening. (File) The body of Narender Kumar, who was part of a group of eight BSF personnel who had gone near the border to cut foliage, was found on Tuesday evening. (File)

A day after a bullet-ridden body of a BSF head constable was found near the International Border in J&K’s Ramgarh sector, it has emerged that his throat was also slit by the Pakistan Rangers. The body of Narender Kumar, who was part of a group of eight BSF personnel who had gone near the border to cut foliage, was found on Tuesday evening with three bullet wounds on the chest, shoulder and the legs.

Following the incident, vigil has been stepped up along the International Border. Though senior BSF officials were tight-lipped over the matter, sources said they had lodged a strong protest with their Pakistani counterparts.

The head constable was deployed at BSF’s Majra post as a part of a team to clear sarkanda (foliage) ahead of the barbed wire fencing in the area. Cutting foliage on the border is a regular exercise. BSF personnel do it periodically for clear line of sight across the border and to ensure that militants do not take cover under them for infiltration. However, Pakistani Rangers suddenly opened fire and thereafter, the jawan went missing.

Significantly, the incident took place a day after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated two smart fence projects as a part of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) along the International Border in Jammu. This will reduce dependence on the physical presence of BSF personnel along the border to some extent, he had said.

During day-long searches by BSF, Kumar could not be traced, sources said, adding that Pakistani counterparts too denied knowledge about the missing head constable at a flag meeting. Late in the evening, the body of the head constable was found near the same place he went missing.

A BSF spokesperson said, “A BSF party which was on domination patrolling was fired upon around 10.40 am on Tuesday. BSF troops immediately retaliated but the enemy bullets hit a BSF jawan.”

About the delay in recovery of the head constable’s body, the spokesperson said, “The area on Pakistan side has a protective bundh close to IB. On our side, the area is undulated, marshy and has thick sarkanda growth. It made the immediate locating of the jawan difficult.” The situation was brought under control by BSF and the body of the jawan was recovered by late evening, he said. “Further action on clearing the area of any likely IED, boobytraps etc were also taken,” the spokesperson said.

The postmortem of the deceased head constable was conducted at Majra post as BSF did not take the body to the hospital at Ramgarh. There was no information from BSF even about Kumar’s wreath-laying ceremony.

