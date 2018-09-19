BSF head constable killed in Pakistan firing

The issue has been raised in multiple bilateral talks between border guarding forces of the two countries but things have not changed, sources said. (Representational Image) The issue has been raised in multiple bilateral talks between border guarding forces of the two countries but things have not changed, sources said. (Representational Image)

A BSF head constable was shot dead in firing from Pakistan in Jammu’s RS Pura sector on Tuesday. He was part of a group of eight BSF personnel who had gone near the border to cut foliage. The head constable, identified as Narendra, was initially reported missing around noon. By evening, a BSF search team found his body three-four metres inside Pakistan.

“The constable’s body has been found. There is bullet wound and he has been declared dead. The team engaged in foliage cutting near the border had come under fire from Pakistan Rangers. It appears one of the bullets hit the constable,” a BSF officer told The Indian Express.

Cutting foliage on the border is a regular exercise. BSF personnel do it periodically for clear line of sight across the border and to ensure that militants do not take cover under them for infiltration, sources said. Pakistan, on the other hand, often tries to stop the exercise by firing at the the teams. The issue has been raised in multiple bilateral talks between border guarding forces of the two countries but things have not changed, sources said.

In a recent interview to The Indian Express, BSF DG K K Sharma said, “We have to guard the border against infiltration and so we have to physically dominate the international border from close quarters. They (Pakistanis) don’t have to. They maintain high foliage on their side that gives cover to militants. Despite our repeated requests, they do not cut down the foliage. Snipers take advantage of foliage to shoot at our men on duty.”

Sources said that in this case, too, the personnel had taken precaution. “Still, it appears a bullet hit the constable… The body is being examined,” a BSF officer said.

