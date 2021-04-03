BSF hands over 8-year-old to Pak Rangers

Later in the day, a flag meeting was held with Pakistan rangers and the minor was handed over to them. (File)

An eight-year-old minor boy was handed over to Pakistani Rangers after he “inadvertently crossed the international border in the Barmer sector on Friday, the Border Security Force, Gujarat Frontier stated in an official release.

The boy was identified as Karim Yamanu who crossed the international border and reached up to border fence near border outpost Somar of 83 Bn BSF, Barmer Sector that falls in Rajasthan. “He was spotted by alert troops on duty and was asked to go back. Seeing men in uniform, the boy started crying. BSF men calmed him down and offered some eatables and water. The boy seemed to have lost his way and crossed the international border,” BSF said in a statement.

Later in the day, a flag meeting was held with Pakistan rangers and the minor was handed over to them.