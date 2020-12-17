BSF guns down two armed Pak smugglers in Amritsar

The fencing is inside Indian border and Pakistani smugglers had entered into Indian territory to reach the fence and push the consignment using the plastic pipe. (Representational Image)

The Border Security Force Thursday shot dead two Pakistani “armed intruders” along the International Border in Punjab while thwarting three separate bids of drugs smuggling.

In the first interception, two men in their 30s were killed near the Rajatal village in Amritsar around 2:20 am after the troops on guard detected suspicious movement ahead of the border fence in Indian territory, a BSF spokesperson said.

“The BSF sentry on duty heard some crawling sound near the fence. He challenged the approaching people in dense fog but he instead heard the sound of cocking the gun by the intruders. The jawan fired in self defence and later we recovered two bodies of the armed intruders from the spot,” BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhupinder Singh told reporters in Amritsar.

An AK-56 rifle with two magazines, a semi-automatic Magnum rifle with one magazine, a pistol with two magazines, 90 bullets, and two PVC pipes, usually used to push drug packets across the border, of about 10 feet each, have been seized after a search was conducted of the incident site, the DIG said, adding no drugs were found at the spot.

The fencing is inside Indian border and Pakistani smugglers had entered into Indian territory to reach the fence and push the consignment using the plastic pipe.

DIG Singh said the force is “lodging a protest” with the Pakistan Rangers to inform them that the intruders were using their territory to push narcotics on the Indian side.

He said two more attempts to smuggle drugs were thwarted in the same region, one being near its Ramkot border post, and more than 5 kg heroin in total was recovered from two different spots along the Amritsar sector.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd