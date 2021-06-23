BSF foils smuggling bid at international border, recovers heroin consignment

When the suspected smugglers tried to infiltrate the border, the BSF challenged them and opened fire. (Express Photo)

BSF troops on Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle a consignment of narcotics from from the Pakistan side of the international border into Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. Around 27 kg of heroin was seized in Pansar area in Kathua district. The approximate street value of the consignment is said to about Rs 135 crore.

BSF personnel at a forward location noticed some suspicious movement near the international border and alerted the troops, officials said. When the suspected smugglers tried to infiltrate the border, the BSF challenged them and opened fire, forcing them to flee back to the Pakistan side.

BSF found 27 packets of heroin near the border fence during a search. Officials are not ruling out the possiblity that proceeds from the consignment was meant to fund terrorist activities in the country.