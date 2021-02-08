BSF foil infiltration bid in J&K’s Samba

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force personnel along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Monday. (File)

While details are still awaited, sources said that the infiltrator tried to cross over to the Indian side during the early hours of Monday morning. Firing started from Pakistan side after BSF challenged him, they added. He was killed in retaliatory fire and his body was still lying near the International Border, sources added.

In the last few months, militants made several inflitration bids along the International border in Samba and Kathua districts. The BSF have already detected four cross-border tunnels originating from Pakistan side into Hiranagar and Samba sectors during the last six months. Two such tunnels were detected last month only.