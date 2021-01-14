scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Must Read

BSF discovers 150-m cross-border tunnel in J&K’s Kathua

This is the third cross-border tunnel detected by the BSF in Samba and Kathua districts during the past six months.

By: Express News Service | January 14, 2021 9:47:18 am
UP: FIR against Muslim man from Karnataka after teen goes missingWith the latest discovery, a BSF source claimed they had foiled a "major terror plot" in the Union Territory.

The Border Security Force Wednesday said it had discovered a 150 m-long cross-border tunnel near the Border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

BSF Inspector-General (Jammu Frontiers) N S Jamwal said the tunnel, found at Hiranagar sector’s Bobbiyan village on Wednesday morning, had a 3 ft diameter opening and was nearly 25-30 ft deep. He said the tunnel originates in Pakistan and opens nearly 20-30 m inside the barbed wire fence on the Indian side.

This is the third cross-border tunnel detected by the BSF in Samba and Kathua districts during the past six months. In September, the force had found a tunnel in Arnia sector. With the latest discovery, a BSF source claimed they had foiled a “major terror plot” in the Union Territory.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Jamwal said the BSF had been looking for the tunnel for quite some time now and had initiated “anti-tunnelling” operations in the area. The structure appeared to be an old one as some of the sandbags used in it carry 2016-17 as their manufacturing year, he said. These sandbags also bear “Pakistani markings”, the I-G added.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Jamwal said the force was investigating possible infiltration attempts by militants through the tunnel, but ruled any recent foray by militants in view of the aforementioned anti-tunnelling measures.

“Our border protection grid involving BSF, army and police were working in coordination with each other all along the border to foil Pakistan’s nefarious designs,” he added.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement