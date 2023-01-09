BSF caught 132 people, including 41 Bangladeshis and 30 Rohingyas, for trans-border crimes in Meghalaya

The Border Security Force (BSF) caught 132 people, including 41 Bangladeshis and 30 Rohingyas, allegedly involved in trans-border crimes last year in Meghalaya. Data shows BSF also seized drugs worth over Rs 69 lakh and liquor worth Rs 12.5 lakh from the international border in 2022.

“BSF in Meghalaya while maintaining the sanctity of the international border is committed to preventing Trans-Border crimes along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Ensuring the mandate of the force, BSF Meghalaya is promoting the sense of security among the border population through its dedicated duty and various initiatives were undertaken to uplift the border population and provide a helping hand to them at the time of exigencies,” said a spokesperson.

“While conducting various operations, 132 miscreants were apprehended by BSF in Meghalaya which includes 41 Bangladeshis, 61 Indian nationals and 30 Rohingyas who were found involved in one or other trans-border crime,” the spokesperson said.

In 2022, BSF foiled numerous smuggling attempts and seized huge quantities of various contraband items, cattle, arms, ammunition, drugs, and narcotics at the international border in Meghalaya.

According to the data, provided by BSF, as many as 11,435 Yaba tablets, a Schedule II drug, were seized on the border. The total cost of the seized drug was nearly Rs 52 lakh. Similarly, over 7,500 Phensedyl bottles worth over Rs 15 lakh and 31 kg ganja worth more than Rs 2.6 lakh were seized by the authorities. Fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 87,500 were also seized from the border by BSF.

“BSF also conducted various meetings with the Bangladesh border guarding force to keep the relation cordial and to resolve many border issues affecting the lives of the local population. Friendly games were also played between both the border guarding forces to enhance the esprit de corps,” the spokesperson added.

BSF also put in successful efforts to include the border population and school children in celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and induce patriotism in their hearts and minds through various campaigns.