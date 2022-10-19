BSF: 3 times more drones spotted along Pakistan border in Punjab this year

The Border Security Force (BSF) has spotted 186 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Punjab, 20 in Jammu and Rajasthan, and four in Gujarat on the international border with Pakistan so far this year — a marked increase over the 2021 figures.

According to data provided by BSF, 47 UAVs were spotted in Punjab in 2020; 64 in 2021; and 186 until October 15 this year.

For Jammu, the figures were 19 and 31 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and 20 so far this year.

“In Rajasthan, 10 UAVs were spotted in 2020, seven in 2021, and 20 this year; while in Gujarat, one spotting was reported in 2020, two the following year, and four so far in 2022,” a senior BSF official said, quoting the force’s figures.

According to BSF, two drones each were spotted along the Line of Control in Jammu in 2020 and 2021, and three were spotted in Kashmir in 2021 and two until October 15 this year.

Security agencies have found that nearly all civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir were carried out using pistols, which were brought in “using drones from across the border”, the BSF official said.

Priyavrat, alias Fauzi, the alleged main shooter in singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder in Punjab, had received a consignment of weapons, allegedly sent from Pakistan via drone, Delhi Police had found during its investigation into the singer’s murder. The consignment, allegedly a contingency plan in case they failed to shoot Moosewala, included eight grenades, an under-barrel grenade launcher, nine electric detonators and an AK-47, according to the police.

In the last 11 months, data show, the BSF had shot down 11 quad-copter drones in several regions of Punjab along the border with Pakistan. The BSF has found that the drones were being used to send heroin, grenades, codex wires, magazines and ammunition. “We have observed a pattern — they usually send their drones, which are generally used by event management companies, when security personnel change their shift, among others,” an official said.

Last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that India will soon have an indigenous technology to combat drones.

In July this year, MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai had told Lok Sabha in a written reply: “Due to increased territorial jurisdiction, BSF has achieved success in curbing smuggling of drugs and other contraband items. The extension in territorial jurisdiction of BSF in Punjab and some other States/UTs was aimed at empowering BSF to discharge its border guarding duties more effectively in the wake of use of technology like Dynamic Remotely Operated Navigation Equipment (Drones), UAVs, etc. generally having long range, by anti-national forces for surveillance as well as for smuggling of arms, narcotics and fake Indian currency notes.”