Yediyurappa govt ends Tipu Jayanti celebration in Karnataka, Cong says BJP ‘not secular’

The BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka cancelled the celebration of the annual birth anniversary of the 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan Tuesday. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordered the Kannada and Culture Department to not celebrate Tipu Jayanti “with immediate effect.”

The new Yediyurappa government’s move through an order comes within three days after it came to power and a day after it won the confidence motion in the state assembly. The decision was taken on Monday at a cabinet meeting based on an application filed by BJP MLA KG Bopaiah, who requested the CM to cancel Tipu Jayanti celebrations, highlighting opposition to such celebrations, particularly in Kodagu district.

Kodagu district was marred by widespread protests and violence during the first official celebration in 2015, during which Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker Kuttappa had died.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP for not being secular. “I only started Tipu Jayanti celebrations. According to me, he was the first freedom fighter in the country. BJP people are not secular,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Observed in the month of November every year, the celebration was started in 2015 as an annual event under the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah. In the past years, BJP has led heated protests against the Tipu Jayanti celebrations.