BRS leader KTR briefly detained during protest against Congress in Telangana

BRS leaders KTR, Harish Rao detained outside Telangana Assembly during black t-shirt protest against Congress

Written by: Nikhila Henry
1 min readUpdated: Sep 7, 2026 11:23 AM IST
BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao were detained outside the Telangana Assembly after police stopped them from entering in black T-shirts protesting Congress.BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao were detained outside the Telangana Assembly after police stopped them from entering in black T-shirts protesting Congress. (Express Photo)
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Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and other party MLAs were detained outside the Telangana Assembly on Monday after police stopped them from entering the premises while wearing black T-shirts.

The BRS MLAs and MLCs had staged a protest against the Congress government’s 1,000-day rule, wearing black T-shirts.

The T-shirts carried the slogans: “Congress Failed to Deliver on Its Promises” and “1,000 Days of Failed Governance.”

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Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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