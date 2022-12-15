BRS lands Opposition ‘unity’ sign; Congress livid over raid

A day after Hyderabad police raided Telangana Congress’s ‘war room’ and arrested three people for allegedly posting derogatory comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the BRS (earlier TRS) on Wednesday gave mixed signals, indicating that it wants to be part of the larger Opposition unity in Parliament.

On Wednesday morning, BRS leader K Keshava Rao walked into a meeting of opposition parties to decide Parliament floor strategy, convened by Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, although the meeting was over by then and leaders were dispersing.

The BRS’s late entry came on a day the Congress lashed out at it over the Hyderabad raid.

Hours later, the Congress slammed the Telangana CM and accused his government of throttling democracy in the state. “What is the difference between Narendra Modi and KCR,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked at a press conference he addressed with Lok Sabha MP and Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, who called KCR and Modi two sides of the same coin.

Khera said the BRS government is taking action against the Congress only because the party is raising issues of the common people of Telangana. “Without any paper or warrant, they raided the war room of our party. Sunil Kanugolu, who is a member of the national task force of AICC…his office is raided…. They take away 50 computers, take away all data, they detain our leaders…. Telangana police behaved like goondas,” he said.

The Opposition unity, meanwhile, grew bigger with the Samajwadi Party, which skipped a similar meeting last week, in attendance. In all, 17 parties attended the meeting, where they decided to press for allowing a discussion on Chinese incursions in Tawang and stage a walkout if their demand was not met.

Explained Looking inclusive, eyeing national politics

The meeting also decided to raise in Parliament the issue of a purported attack on India’s federal structure by the Centre. Parties such as TMC are keen to raise the issue.

The TMC did not attend Wednesday’s meeting, but sources said its leaders had conveyed to Opposition leaders that they will be on board with the decision taken at the meeting. Sources in TMC said the party’s Lok Sabha leader, Sudeep Bandyopadhyay, could not attend the meeting since he was indisposed.

Leaders of 17 parties — the Congress, RJD, DMK, CPI, CPI(M), AAP, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), Kerala Congress, National Conference, AIUDF, RLD, MDMK, VCK and KCM — decided to issue a joint statement on repeated Chinese transgressions, but many leaders felt the Opposition should be cautious, as its stance should not be interpreted as trying to lower the morale of the forces.