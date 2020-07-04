Brought to rescue centre in critical condition, tigress dies

The post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday, officials said. (Representational) The post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday, officials said. (Representational)

A TIGRESS, which was caught at Bamani village in Chandrapur district and brought to Nagpur for treatment on June 22, died on Friday.

A press note issued by the Forest department stated, “A female tigress, which was rescued from Bamani village in Naghbhid range in Chandrapur district, was brought to Gorewada rescue centre at Nagpur on June 22. It was brought in critical condition, showing severe debilitation, anemia, emaciation and dehydration, with heavy tick infestation and blunt and broken canines.”

“After 11 days of treatment, it died on Friday evening at 6.30 pm while undergoing treatment,” read the press note.

The post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday, officials said.

This is the second tiger death at the rescue centre in 11 days. On the day the tigress was brought to the centre, a male tiger, caught after conflict with humans in the buffer zone of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve earlier last month, had died.

