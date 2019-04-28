Brothers steal bus from Hyderabad to sell as scrap, held 300 km away

The luck of two thieves — siblings who stole a 45-seater bus from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in Hyderabad and drove it fast-and-furious style, hoping to sell it in scrap — ran out a day-and-a-half later in Nanded, Maharashtra.

A team from Afzalganj police station in Hyderabad arrested the duo — Syed Abed and Syed Zehad — and six others from Nanded, but not before they had cut the vehicle’s cabin with gas-cutters.

The police cracked the case within 48 hours of the daring theft but could recover only the destination board, rear part of the chassis, cowling of the engine, and 45 seats. The destination board, found in the scrap shop, helped police identify whatever remained of the bus, an officer said here on Saturday.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) ‘Metro Express’ bus was stolen from the busy bus station in the early hours of Wednesday, when the driver was sleeping after parking it for the night. After waking up at around 5 am, and finding the vehicle missing, the driver, Jaggari Venkatesham, informed the depot manager, who lodged a police complaint.

Browsing through CCTV footage, the police found that two men got into the bus a few minutes after midnight, backed it out of the parking lot, and drove it away. Even as the police and TSRTC officials alerted all police stations, highway patrols and toll plazas, the duo drove very fast on National Highway-44 and crossed three toll plazas before the lookout message reached there, the police said.

Studying CCTV footage at these toll plazas, police found that the siblings drove nearly 250 km non-stop, until the bus broke down near Bokar, 60 km from Nanded. The brothers called a tow-crane and took the stolen bus to a scrap shop owned by one Mohammed Naweed, a distant relative, in nearby Martal village. Naweed reportedly paid the duo Rs 60,000 and decided to dismantle the bus and sell its parts.

Inspector Karuna Kumar of Afzalganj police station said that the culprits took the bus to a secluded area on the outskirts of Nanded for dismantling. “The brothers, Naweed and five others dismantled the bus using gas-cutters on Wednesday itself. Nothing of the vehicle was left but for the tyres and the main frame,” Inspector Kumar said.

But with the police hot on their trail, having already reached Nanded and begun making inquiries, they abandoned it. “We found the bus on Thursday afternoon,’’ Kumar added. The police said Abed and Zehad are auto-rickshaw drivers and live in Hyderabad’s Chilakulaguda area. They have a history of petty thefts, and each faces more than 10 cases, registered at various police stations in the city.

Assistant Commissioner P Devender said, “There wouldn’t have been any trace of evidence had the police not reached on time.”