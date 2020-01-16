Brothers from UP ‘beaten to death’ in Surat

Two brothers from Uttar Pradesh, working in an embroidery unit in Kholwad village of Surat, were allegedly beaten to death by a group of around 10 people. (Representational Image) Two brothers from Uttar Pradesh, working in an embroidery unit in Kholwad village of Surat, were allegedly beaten to death by a group of around 10 people. (Representational Image)

Two brothers from Uttar Pradesh, working in an embroidery unit in Kholwad village of Surat, were allegedly beaten to death by a group of around 10 people on Tuesday night.

Police said monetary dispute seems to be the reason behind the incident that took place in Amrut Udhyog Nagar Society. They said a group of 10 persons lead by two named Suraj and Arvind, armed with wooden sticks and iron rods, had a quarrel with Bunty Jhat (30), and his brother Neeru (21), both residents of the same area, over a monetary dispute.

The altercation led to a fight and the group beat up the brothers who suffered severe injuries. Bunty died on the spot, while Neeru was taken to New Civil Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Bhadresh Kheni, the owner of the embroidery unit where both the deceased were working, lodged a complaint against 10 persons with Kamrej police station on Wednesday.

