Brothers beat man to death for ‘molesting’ step-daughter

A 33-YEAR-OLD man was beaten to death by his two brothers after they allegedly caught him sexually assaulting his minor stepdaughter at his residence in a Sambhal village Friday.

Advertising

Police said the man was beaten up by his two brothers and later tied to a bed after the victim’s mother spotted her husband molesting her daughter Friday and raised an alarm. A police team reached the house and took the man to a hospital. He was referred to a hospital in Moradabad and died en route, sources said.

The body was kept at the postmortem house in Sambhal as family members refused to claim the body. On Saturday, police requested the village head and some elderly residents to complete the legal formalities so that autopsy could be done.

“Local residents and the family members were there at the postmortem house but they refused to take the body to the village for final rites. After repeated requests, they agreed to complete the last rites outside the village,” said a police officer, adding that cause of death could be ascertained only after the autopsy report was received.

Advertising

Based on the girl’s mother complaint, an FIR was registered against the deceased on charges of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“The deceased’s wife told police that the man was sexually harassing her daughter for the past three months and when she objected to it, he used to pick fights with her,” said a police officer.

She told police that on Friday, when she and her daughter were asleep, the man entered the room and started molesting the minor. The woman woke up and raised an alarm. The man’s two brothers, who live in the neighbourhood, came to the house.”

“The man started abusing his brothers and a fight ensued. The brothers thrashed the man and tied him to a bed. The woman later informed the police and also reached the police station and filed a rape case,” said a police officer.