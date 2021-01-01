Suvendu Adhikari claims brother Soumendu, over 5,000 TMC workers to join BJP

West Bengal’s former Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who recently quit Trinamool Congress to join the BJP, said his disgruntled brother and TMC leader Soumendu will join the saffron camp along with a host of other workers from the state’s ruling party. Soumendu was recently removed from the post of administrator at Contai Municipality by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

Addressing a meeting at Purba Medinipur, Subendu said Soumendu, together with a few councillors and 5,000 TMC workers, will switch over to the saffron party later in the day.

“My younger brother Soumendu will join the BJP in Contai today. He will be accompanied by several councillors and 5,000 TMC grassroot workers. The TMC will steadily disintegrate,” PTI quoted Adhikari as saying.

Subendu’s statement comes on the occasion of the TMC’s Foundation Day. His brother Soumendu had on Thursday said lotus will bloom in every home, hinting that he would join the saffron party following in his brother’s footsteps. The Adhikari household has two other members in the TMC camp — MPs Dibyendu and Sisir.

Subendu, who had resigned from the TMC on December 16, was a member of the party’s steering committee and state committee, and a leader of its trade union front. In November 2020, he had quit the Cabinet where he held three important departments.

Three days later, Suvendu, Bardhaman Purba MP Sunil Kumar Mondal and nine other MLAs joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting in Midnapore.

Suvendu represented Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district and was the face of the Nandigram movement, which catapulted Mamata Bannerjee to power in 2011.