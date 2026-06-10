Videos on ‘painless killing’, plant poison, alert neighbours: Unravelling of a murder plot that put brother, sister on death row

The prosecution said the murder was the culmination of simmering tensions within the family, centred on Maruthi's pension and financial disputes.

It was a foul smell that first drew attention to the house in Hyderabad’s Moula Ali locality. When neighbours entered the premises on August 18, 2019, they found the dismembered remains of retired Railways employee Maruthi Suthar (70) stored in plastic buckets — a discovery that would unravel a murder conspiracy involving his wife, son and daughter.

Seven years later, a Telangana court on Monday sentenced Maruthi’s son, Kishan Rahul Suthar (47) and daughter, Prapulla (36), to death, while awarding life imprisonment to their mother, Ganga Bai (65), for her role in the crime.

The Principal District and Sessions Court in Medchal-Malkajgiri district found the three guilty of conspiring to murder Maruthi and attempting to conceal the crime by dismembering his body and storing the remains in six newly purchased buckets.