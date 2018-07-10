Brother of IAS officer arrested in illegal arms & fake licence case

An accused, Zuber, was arrested for taking Rs 3-4 lakh to get the license made from Jammu and Kashmir in back date, police said. An accused, Zuber, was arrested for taking Rs 3-4 lakh to get the license made from Jammu and Kashmir in back date, police said.

The elder brother of a Jammu and Kashmir cadre IAS official was arrested from Gurgaon in connection with an illegal arms and fake licence racket, a senior ATS and SOG official said on Tuesday.

It is the 52nd arrested in the case. Sixty-seven illegal arms and 1,188 fake licences had been recovered.

Kumar Jyoti Ranjan (46), the owner of a Haryana-based construction company, was arrested from Gurgaon late last night for his involvement illegal arms and fake licence racket that the ATS and SOG had busted 10 months ago, Additional Director General (ATS and SOG) Umesh Mishra told PTI. Mishra said the accused had got several licences issued to beneficiaries allegedly through his younger brother Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, a senior IAS official of Jammu and Kashmir cadre.

The involvement of the IAS official was yet to be investigated, Mishra added. In September last year, the ATS and SOG had busted an interstate illegal arm and license syndicate operational in at least four states with the arrest of the racket kingpin from Ajmer. An accused, Zuber, was arrested for taking Rs 3-4 lakh to get the license made from Jammu and Kashmir in back date, police said.

Making all-India arms license in states was prohibited since 2008 so the accused got the license made on local address of Jammu and Kashmir in back date, they said.

An intelligence team of the police had received a tip-off that an organized interstate illegal arms and license racket was operational following which raids were conducted in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

