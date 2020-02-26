Brother of Hindu outfit leader found dead, cops suspect robbery

Ramesh Nayyar staged dharna in Batala in protest of his brothers’ murder. (Representational) Ramesh Nayyar staged dharna in Batala in protest of his brothers’ murder. (Representational)

The body of Punjab Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) vice-president’s brother was found near a school in Gurdaspur district’s Batala on Tuesday, police said.

Mukesh Nayyar (38), brother of Ramesh Nayyar, had left his home as per his routine to do his job as commission agent at vegetable market at around 4 am. His scooty and bag was not found on the murder spot. However, police recovered Rs 50,000 from his pocket. Mukesh Nayyar had grievous injuries on his head and neck as he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons, according to the “Family claims that there was more money in the bag — around Rs one lakh.

He was commission agent at vegitable market. He was attacked with sharp-edged weapon near his house. We don’t think murder is linked to any terror angle. It may be case of robbery as scooty and bag was missing,” said SSP Opinderjit Singh Ghuman.

However, Yograh Sharma, president of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), claimed that murder was linked to terror angle.

“I had met Punjab DGP recently and told him that Ramesh Nayyar’s life is in danger and he should be provided security. I am not surprised that his brother has been murdered now. We think that this murder is linked to attack on Shiv Sena Hindustan leader Honey Mahajan earlier this month,” said Yograj Sharma.

The SSP said: “We are searching for accused. We have CCTV footage, but it is poor due to the night time. But we will arrest the accused soon. It doesn’t seem to be linked to attack on Shiv Sena Hindustan leader in Gurdaspur.”

