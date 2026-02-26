Broken electrical circuit behind ISRO’s failed launch of NVS-02 in January 2025: Committee

ISRO has also constituted a committee to review the reason for anomalies in the PSLV rocket following a failed launch in January this year.(Image via X: @isro)

A broken electrical circuit is most likely why the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) failed to put navigation satellite NVS-02 in its intended orbit in January last year, according to a committee assessing the mission’s failure.

The NVS-02 satellite was injected in an elliptical transfer orbit using the GSLV-F15 by the space agency in its 100th launch on January 29 last year. However, subsequent manoeuvres to place the satellite in its intended circular orbit failed, meaning it could not be used for its intended purpose of satellite-based positioning.

While a series of autonomous activities such as deployment of solar panels and fixing the orientation for power generation were carried out as planned afterwards, the engine meant to put the satellite in the final orbit failed.