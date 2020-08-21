Briton who runs Odisha shelter home held for sexual abuse

According to the police, an inquiry had been initiated by the Indian Embassy in New Zealand over alleged misuse of funds by the organisation. (File)

Odisha Police on Thursday arrested a 68-year-old British national on the charge of sexually abusing a minor boy who studied at a shelter run by him in Jharsuguda district.

John Patrick Bridge provided free education to tribal children at the shelter, where over 400 students are currently staying.

According to the police, an inquiry had been initiated by the Indian Embassy in New Zealand over alleged misuse of funds by the organisation. During the investigation in Odisha, the police discovered the alleged sexual assault and asked the boy to register a complaint.

“If more students come forward, we will take action. Further investigation is underway,” said Jharsuguda SP Rahul PR. The accused has been booked for wrongful restraint, and under the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act.

