British took close to $45 trillion from India in today’s value: S Jaishankar in US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday said India suffered “humiliation” for two centuries under the rule of the West and cited an economic study stating that the wealth British took from India was close to $45 trillion in today’s monetary value.

Advertising

“India had two centuries of humiliation by the West in its predatory form it came to India in the mid-18th century. An economic study tried to estimate how much British took out of India, it ended up at a number of $45 trillion in today’s value,” the EAM was quoted as saying by ANI at the Atlantic Council event in Washington DC.

Over the next two days, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet for the first time the new Defense Secretary Mike Esper and also with the new National Security Advisor Robert Charles O’Brien to discuss a range of bilateral, regional and global issues. He is also scheduled to meet the Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

On October 2, he will attend an event at US Library of Congress to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which would be attended by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and several other lawmakers.

Advertising

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar and his counterpart Mike pompeo during a meeting agreed that it is important for the larger India-US relationship to have some “early results” to address concerns on the bilateral trade issues, PTI reported. Jaishankar met Pompeo on Monday and they held talks on several bilateral, regional and global issues.

“Both of us felt that while trade issues have progressed, for the larger relationship it was important (that) we see some early results out there,” PTi quoted Jaishankar as saying to reporters about his meeting with Pompeo.