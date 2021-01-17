Boris Johnson invites PM Modi to G7 meet in June

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Sunday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be part of the G7 meeting, which will be chaired by the UK from June 13-15.

“The G7 Summit will be held in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on 11-13 June 2021. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the UK’s G7 Presidency to unite leading democracies to help the world fight, and then build back better from coronavirus and create a greener, more prosperous future. The UK has invited Australia, India and South Korea as guest countries to this year’s G7,” a statement read.

Talking about the G-7 meeting, Johnson, who will welcome fellow G7 leaders to one of the most beautiful parts of the UK, said, “As the most prominent grouping of democratic countries, the G7 has long been the catalyst for decisive international action to tackle the greatest challenges we face. From cancelling developing world debt to our universal condemnation of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the world has looked to the G7 to apply our shared values and diplomatic might to create a more open and prosperous planet.”

“With over 400 miles of coastline, Cornwall’s stunning landscape provides a perfect setting for world leaders to come together and discuss how to respond to global challenges like coronavirus and climate change. The Summit will also provide the best of Cornish hospitality for leaders, delegates and the world’s media. It will involve the whole of Cornwall, boosting local businesses and showcasing this unique part of the UK to the world,” the statement further read.