British officers conspired with League to ensure NWFP didn’t go to India: Pranab Mukherjee

British civil servants conspired with the Muslim League to ensure that the North West Frontier Province (NWFP) did not go with India, former President Pranab Mukherjee said on Wednesday.

“There were two elections held in 1937 and 1946. Despite the province being Muslim-dominated, the Congress won a large number of seats. (But) British civil servants conspired with the Muslim League to ensure that support was transferred from the Congress to the League. The League started gaining strength, and the Congress started losing support in just a couple of months — between February, when the elections were held, and August,” he said.

He said these reports were taken to Jawaharlal Nehru, “but he did not take it seriously — (he) dismissed them as exaggeration”.

The former President was speaking at the launch of the book ‘India’s Lost Frontier: The Story of North West Frontier Province of Pakistan’, written by former Textiles Secretary Raghvendra Singh.