British MP Lord Alexander Carlile deported from India, govt cites visa issue

Lord Alexander Carlile, British MP and adviser to the legal team of former Bangladesh Prime Minister and BNP chief Khaleda Zia, was deported from New Delhi airport on Wednesday night for not having the appropriate visa.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson said, “Lord Alexander Carlile, a British national, arrived in New Delhi on July 11, 2018 without having obtained the appropriate Indian visa. His intended activity in India was incompatible with the purpose of his visit as mentioned in his visa application. It was therefore decided to deny him entry into India upon arrival.”

Carlile is one of the international lawyers, who has been engaged by Zia’s party to defend her and her son Tareq Zia, in corruption cases. He was expected to address the media on Thursday afternoon in a hotel in Delhi.

