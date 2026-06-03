British Foreign Secretary to meet PM Modi, Jaishankar on June 3

The visit of Cooper, who will arrive here after visiting China, comes at a time when the war in west Asia has disrupted energy security and maritime security. (Source: X/@YvetteCooperMP and X/@narendramodi)
Cooper, who is scheduled to arrive in India late Wednesday on her first official visit to the country, will meet Jaishankar on Thursday, where both ministers will discuss closer collaboration between the UK and India to minimise economic shocks from ongoing conflicts, preserve global stability, and ensure freedom of navigation.
The visit of Cooper, who will arrive here after visiting China, comes at a time when the war in West Asia has disrupted energy security and maritime security.
“The Foreign Secretary’s trip sets an ambitious path for engagement with India, a top priority partner for the UK. It builds on the visit by Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle earlier this week to bring the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement into force as soon as possible,” the British High Commission said in a statement.
Together with Jaishankar, the Foreign Secretary will undertake a formal review of delivery under the UK-India Vision 2035 to date, highlighting the UK’s priorities for the year ahead across economic growth, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and education. “The annual review ensures our partnership remains dynamic, aligned, and responsive to rapid global change,” the British statement said.
Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said: “The UK-India partnership is a bulwark against rising global uncertainty. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper’s visit this week, her first visit in the role, is another important opportunity to build on that partnership.
“Since our Prime Ministers unveiled their shared vision for a modern UK-India partnership last year, the UK has been driving forward collaboration with India as a priority.
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“From the Technology Security Initiative, where we are shaping the technologies of tomorrow to our landmark trade deal that will help make trade cheaper, quicker, and easier – the UK-India partnership is delivering where it matters most to people in both countries.”
In New Delhi, the British Foreign Secretary will welcome new Indian investment into the Technology Security Initiative throughout her programme. She will interact with AI health tech entrepreneurs and join a special programme at the British Council to hear how UK-India partnerships on education and growth are delivering real results on shared priorities, the British High Commission said.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to unveil Vision 2035, a shared ambition for how the UK and India partner together to unlock the huge potential of this partnership.
The UK and India signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in July 2025, marking a new era of growth for two of the world’s largest and most innovative economies. The deal could increase yearly bilateral trade by £25.5 billion, and boost GDP by nearly £5 billion each in the long run for both countries.
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The UK and India have deepened our defence cooperation through a new 10-year Defence Industrial Partnership, high-level military engagements, and enhanced coordination on counterterrorism, serious organised crime, and emerging threats.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More