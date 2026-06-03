British Foreign Secretary to meet PM Modi, Jaishankar on June 3

The visit of Cooper, who will arrive here after visiting China, comes at a time when the war in west Asia has disrupted energy security and maritime security. (Source: X/@YvetteCooperMP and X/@narendramodi)

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday.

Cooper, who is scheduled to arrive in India late Wednesday on her first official visit to the country, will meet Jaishankar on Thursday, where both ministers will discuss closer collaboration between the UK and India to minimise economic shocks from ongoing conflicts, preserve global stability, and ensure freedom of navigation.

The visit of Cooper, who will arrive here after visiting China, comes at a time when the war in West Asia has disrupted energy security and maritime security.

“The Foreign Secretary’s trip sets an ambitious path for engagement with India, a top priority partner for the UK. It builds on the visit by Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle earlier this week to bring the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement into force as soon as possible,” the British High Commission said in a statement.