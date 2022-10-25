scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

British envoy switches to Hindi to underline Rishi Sunak’s Hindu background

Rishi Sunak, the 42-year-old investment banker-turned-politician, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis (ANI photo)

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis on Tuesday described as a “historic moment” the elevation of Rishi Sunak as the country’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister.

“The election of the first Hindu PM of Britain is a historic moment,” Ellis said in Hindi.

Watch video here

The 42-year-old investment banker-turned-politician is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He replaced Liz Truss who stepped down after 44 days following a “mini budget” that sparked turmoil in financial markets.

In his first address as PM, Sunak pledged to lead the country through an economic crisis and rebuild trust in politics. He warned Britain that difficult decisions lay ahead as he looks to cut public spending and fix the “mistakes” that were made during the brief and chaotic tenure of Truss in Downing Street, just as the country slides into a recession.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...

With ANI, Reuters inputs

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 09:07:09 pm
Next Story

DU second round allotments to start tomorrow; candidates allowed to upgrade course

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement