Monday, Mar 06, 2023
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: ‘70% of Indian population was educated before British rule’

Mohan Bhagwat also claimed that before the British ruled India, there was no discrimination on the basis of caste and colour.

File photo of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has claimed that 70 percent of India’s population was educated before the British invaded India and accused them of destroying the country’s education system, according to ANI.

Bhagwat, while speaking during the inauguration of a multi-specialty hospital in Atma Manohar Jain Aradhana Temple Complex in Karnal on Sunday, said, “Before the British rule, our country’s 70 percent population was educated and there was no unemployment. Whereas in England, only 17 percent people were educated. They implemented their education model here and implemented our model in their country. Hence 70 percent people in England became educated, while India was left with just 17 percent of its population educated.”

Bhagwat also claimed that before the British ruled India, there was no discrimination on the basis of caste and colour as the education system was designed to make people self-reliant.

Pointing out that education and health should reach everyone, Bhagwat lamented that these sectors have now become businesses in India.

“Nowadays, the situation in our country is such that one is ready to do anything for education and health because both things have become expensive and rare,” he said.

With inputs from ANI

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 17:01 IST
