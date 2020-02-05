Bring nationwide NRC: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in Parliament

Nishikant Dubey Nishikant Dubey

WHILE HOME Ministry on Tuesday said there was no plan for a nationwide NRC as yet, BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey demanded NRC across the country. Speaking during Zero Hour, Dubey said, “Illegal immigration is a huge problem in my state. The issues of CAA, NRC and NPR may or may not important elsewhere but in my state it is very important… I request you to implement NRC across the country.”

He also compared the current agitation against CAA and NRC with the Khilafat movement of 1919. “Whenever nationalist forces become active in this country… we must look at history… When Mahatma Gandhi launched the Swadeshi movement and the non-cooperation movement, then claiming that Islam was in danger, the Khilafat movement was started between 1919 and 1924. Congress supported the movement. This laid the foundation of country’s partition,” Dubey said.

“The Muslims ruled this country between 800 AD and 1857 AD. So Islam was not in danger. So today, when nationalist forces have come forward, there is conspiracy to grant citizenship to Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh for votebank politics. … Please save the country from partition and implement NRC across the country,” Dubey said even as opposition benches interrupted him.

Earlier, the House had to be adjourned about five minutes after assembly as opposition benches tried to create a ruckus over issues of CAA-NRC and statement of BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde who purportedly questioned the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi in freedom struggle.

When the House reassembled at noon, Congress Leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue. “There are peaceful protests going on against CAA-NRC across the country inspired by Mahatma Gandhi… such words are being spoken about him? Sir, it’s disrespect to the worshipper of Ram,” Chowdhury said.

