Bring law to check ‘love jihad’, ‘sale’ of tribal girls: Gujarat MP Vasava

BJP MP from Bharuch Mansukh Vasava has written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani urging that a strict law must be brought in to curtail cases of alleged “love jihad”. Vasava has also urged Rupani to look into the issue of alleged “sale and purchase” of tribal girls within the state as prospective partners for men from districts where the sex ratio is skewed.

In his letter, dated December 3, Vasava said, “The number of cases where Muslim youth have been luring Hindu girls with various promises and trapping them in marriages by way of love jihad are increasing. Many of these Muslim youth already have two or three wives and still, exploit the compulsions of some Hindu girls and entice them into marriages. It is the need of the hour to have a law against love jihad, on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government.”

Vasava further states in his letter, “Poor tribal families being lured into selling off their young girls is a big issue. Many men from other districts in the state where the sex ratio has been skewed since several years appoint agents to fetch brides for them from tribal areas. They pay the families and purchase the girls. Accordingly, the women end up living a life of suffering as they do not consent to such sale. The state government must urgently look into this matter.”

Vasava, who tweeted his letter on Tuesday and also addressed the media in Rajpipla said, “I have written a letter to the Chief Minister drawing his attention to the fact that girls from tribal areas of Gujarat are sold off to people from areas where the sex ratio is skewed. Along with love jihad, this should also be highlighted in the law. There are agents who are active in the tribal areas. There are rate cards. If the tribal girls are beautiful or if the prospective man is older in age, the price for the girl is more. The agents exploit the financial crisis of tribal families and parents sell off their girls against their will.”

Vasava refused to name the districts or point out specific instances but said that he has urged the government to crack down on such illegal activity as “soon there will be no suitable girls left in tribal areas for the eligible tribal men.”

