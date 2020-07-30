Brinda Karat writes to Amit Shah, seeks action against Nageswara Rao for ‘outrageous’ remarks

Brinda Karat Brinda Karat

Senior CPM leader Brinda Karat on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking prosecution of former interim CBI director and serving IPS officer M Nageswara Rao for his “most outrageous politically motivated statements”, which she said go against the spirit of the Constitution and incite “communal feelings”.

She also filed a complaint against Rao with the Delhi Police.

Karat’s complaint comes days after Rao claimed on Twitter that Indian history had been “distorted” with the “whitewashing” of “bloody Islamic invasions/rule”, naming previous education ministers, including Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who “were in charge of Indian mind space” for 20 “out of 30 years (1947-77)”.

Rao’s post alleged this system patronised pro-Left academics and sidelined pro-Hindu nationalist scholars.

In her letter to Shah, Karat said Rao, currently the Director-General of Home Guards, Fire Services and Civil Defence, has “insulted heroic freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and other notable educationists belonging mainly to the Muslim community using derogatory language against them and inciting feelings of enmity between two communities”.

Arguing that Rao has violated service rules prohibiting government officers from making “politically motivated public statements”, Karat accused Rao of having “openly praised” the RSS and BJP for the “rehinduisation of India”.

Karat said that each officer is “duty bound to protect and defend the Constitution of India”, but Rao, in his “public statement on Twitter reported in The Indian Express, dated July 27th… has made the most outrageous politically motivated statements which also go against the spirit of the Constitution”.

She added, “This is not the first time he has so violated service rules or incited communal feelings. On somewhat similar grounds when he was a serving officer in the Berhampur Development Authority in Odisha in the late nineties, he made some toxic communal statements. Two official inquiries found him guilty and indicted him and took disciplinary measures. So, he is a habitual offender with a bad record.”

Stating that Rao’s comments may “make him eligible for induction into the BJP or RSS after his scheduled retirement on July 31”, Karat said since he has made these statements as a serving officer, he “must be charge sheeted for violation of service rules and also prosecuted under the relevant sections of the IPC”.

In her complaint to Delhi Police, the CPM leader sought the registration of an FIR against Rao under Sec 153A and 295A of the IPC.

In a letter to the SHO, Mandir Marg police station, Delhi Police Commissioner and DCP, New Delhi, she said Rao’s “words, language, tenor and intention is to cause enmity and hostility between communities and to incite feelings of hatred against Muslims”.

“His words amount to a criminal offence under Sec 153 A and Sec 295 (A) of the IPC. He has also referred to ‘left’ historians in the most derogatory terms. I request you to file an FIR on the basis of my complaint,” Karat wrote.

