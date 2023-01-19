‘Don’t make it political’: Wrestler Bajrang Punia asks Brinda Karat to leave protest stage

CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat, who arrived at the wrestlers’ protest site at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, was asked to step down from the stage by the grapplers, saying that they do not want anyone to give the stir a political colour.

“We request you, madam, please don’t make this political,” said Bajrang Punia, who won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

#WATCH | CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat asked to step down from the stage during wrestlers’ protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/sw8WMTdjsk — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

Punia was among the hundreds of wrestlers who have gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), a day after India’s most-decorated women wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, accused BJP MP and WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. Singh, however, has rejected the charges.

Karat had reached the protest site to lend support to the protest.

Making it clear that no politician will be allowed to speak at the protest, Punia said, “This is a protest to save the future of the sport and the future of women wrestlers. This is not about politics.”