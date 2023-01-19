scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
‘Don’t make it political’: Wrestler Bajrang Punia asks Brinda Karat to leave protest stage

Bajrang Punia was among the hundreds of wrestlers who have gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against the WFI, a day after India’s most-decorated women wrestlers accused BJP MP and WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

CPI(M) leader at the protest site at Jantar Mantar. (Photo: ANI)
CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat, who arrived at the wrestlers’ protest site at Jantar Mantar on Thursday, was asked to step down from the stage by the grapplers, saying that they do not want anyone to give the stir a political colour.

“We request you, madam, please don’t make this political,” said Bajrang Punia, who won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Punia was among the hundreds of wrestlers who have gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), a day after India’s most-decorated women wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, accused BJP MP and WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. Singh, however, has rejected the charges.

Karat had reached the protest site to lend support to the protest.

Making it clear that no politician will be allowed to speak at the protest, Punia said, “This is a protest to save the future of the sport and the future of women wrestlers. This is not about politics.”

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 16:43 IST
