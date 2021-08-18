Brinda Karat asks ST panel to look into situation of Dumka tribal groups

CPI(M) poliburo member Brinda Karat on Tuesday wrote to the chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes asking the panel to look into the matter of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in Dumka district of Jharkhand being deprived of benefits from Central and state government schemes.

She requested the commission to send an inspection team to the area saying the Malpahadiya tribes are particularly deprived.

A CPI(M) delegation, along with the Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch, had visited Dumka district between August 11-13 and met 100 residents.

In her letter, Karat said, “I found that most had not been vaccinated, they had been deprived of the Awas Yojana scheme, most still depend on natural water supply which were distant from the hamlets. The tanks or pumps provided by the government were in disrepair… many were deprived of 35 kg free rations in the food scheme meant for PVTGs.”