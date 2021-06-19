scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 19, 2021
‘Brightest star of Indian sports’: Country pays tribute to Milkha Singh

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, India unites to mourn the loss of the legend.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 19, 2021 11:21:06 am
Milkha Singh, WHO, SEARSingh, 91, passed away due to Covid-related complications on Friday night.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, condolences poured in from around the country following the death of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh.

Singh, 91, passed away due to Covid-related complications on Friday night. A 3-time Olympian and Asian Games, Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Milkha Singh put Indian athletics on the world map wiith his efforts on the track.

“In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians,” Modi said.

While highlighting his legacy and continued inspiration to countless Indians, Modi remembered his last conversation with Singh: “Had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago, little did I know that it would be our last conversation.”

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences to Milkha Singh’s family and countless his followers, saying that the nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. In a tweet, Shah said, “India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics.”

“India remembers her Flying Sikh,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Shri Milkha Singh ji was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience,” he added.

The 91-year old Commonwealth Games champion had contracted Covid-19 a month back. Former national volleyball captain and Singh’s wife, Nirmal Kaur, too, had succumbed to the infection earlier this week.

