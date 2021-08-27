Bridge collapsed after heavy rain in Dehradun

A flyover connecting Dehradun with Rishikesh collapsed in Ranipokhri area in Uttarakhand on Friday after a rivulet flowing under it swelled following heavy rain in the state capital and adjoining hill areas in recent days. Three vehicles were reportedly trapped at affected site and two persons injured in the incident who were sent home after treatment.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Satpal Maharaj has ordered for an inquiry in to the matter to ascertain the cause of incident.

That 431-metre long two-lane flyover was main connecting link between Dehradun and Rishikesh and it was located near Jollygrant airport. Jakhan rivulet that flows under it remains dry in other months but water level increases into it in monsoon.

PWD engineer in-chief Hari Om Sharma said that around 30-metre length of the bridge collapsed after water channel concentrated at one particular side leading to increase in water force in one area and that damaged the bridge Friday morning at around 10:30 am. Sharma said that a technical inquiry will be done in the matter to find all the reason for the incident.

SDM (Rishikesh) Apurva Singh said that there were four persons in three vehicles which had trapped at the site of incident. SDM said that two of them had sustained injuries and they were discharged after treatment.

Administration has diverted the traffic between Dehradun and Rishikesh via other routes.