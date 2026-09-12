Restore India’s diplomatic space & stature, rebuild confidence among Global South partners: Congress

The Congress on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should hold a press conference on the BRICS Summit outcomes and urged the central government to help restore the diplomatic space and the stature the country once commanded by rebuilding confidence among partners in the Global South.
In a statement, Salman Khurshid, Congress’s Foreign Affairs department chairman, said the BJP government has had a limited diplomatic role in the war in West Asia, and has been unwilling to forge consensus between BRICS members.
“Although PM Narendra Modi has reiterated a position that the Indian National Congress has long articulated — that India must be a voice for the Global South — the Congress firmly believes that declarations of solidarity must be complemented by consistent and consequential action,” the statement said.
“In this spirit, PM Modi and the BJP government should endeavour to restore the diplomatic space and stature India has historically commanded,” it said.
“This includes taking special measures to address concerns of perceived endorsement of attacks on BRICS member Iran, the BJP government’s limited diplomatic role during the ongoing war in West Asia (including its unwillingness to forge consensus between BRICS members), and its inadequate support for BRICS founding member South Africa when it faced diplomatic pressures,” it added.
“The BJP government must therefore take deliberate steps to rebuild confidence among partners in the Global South by demonstrating that India remains a credible and constructive partner, even in times of crisis,” Khurshid said.
Khurshid said the government should use the summit to exercise statesmanship by forging solidarity among BRICS members without allowing it to get engaged in bloc politics.
The Congress believes, the statement said, that India must unequivocally demonstrate it is strong enough to advance its own interests, while being principled enough to stand with those who seek a fairer world, and be trusted enough to serve as a credible bridge between the Global South and Global North.