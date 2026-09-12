Restore India’s diplomatic space & stature, rebuild confidence among Global South partners: Congress

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said the government should use the summit to exercise statesmanship by forging solidarity among BRICS members without allowing it to get engaged in bloc politics. (Express file photo)

The Congress on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should hold a press conference on the BRICS Summit outcomes and urged the central government to help restore the diplomatic space and the stature the country once commanded by rebuilding confidence among partners in the Global South.

In a statement, Salman Khurshid, Congress’s Foreign Affairs department chairman, said the BJP government has had a limited diplomatic role in the war in West Asia, and has been unwilling to forge consensus between BRICS members.

“Although PM Narendra Modi has reiterated a position that the Indian National Congress has long articulated — that India must be a voice for the Global South — the Congress firmly believes that declarations of solidarity must be complemented by consistent and consequential action,” the statement said.