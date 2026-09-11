Bihar’s sattu to Odisha’s coffee: At BRICS 2026, ‘India Story’ on full display

India’s hosting of the 18th BRICS Summit is bringing together some of the world’s most powerful leaders for discussions on geopolitics, trade, technology and global cooperation. But alongside the high-level diplomacy, a carefully curated media kit is offering journalists a more intimate glimpse of India — through its food, local produce and traditional craftsmanship.

The 18th BRICS Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, bringing together leaders of the BRICS grouping.

The BRICS media kit, prepared for journalists attending the summit, features products representing different parts of the country, including Bihar’s sattu and makhana, Odisha’s Koraput coffee and handicrafts from Gujarat.

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According to an ANI report, the initiative is part of the Ministry of External Affairs’ effort to present a slice of India’s diversity to journalists from India and abroad.

According to the report, which quoted Vasudev Ravi, OSD, Public Relations, Ministry of External Affairs, the Centre partnered with three state governments for the initiative. “This is an opportunity for us to showcase the India Story and highlight aspects to our colleagues in the media as well as those who are joining us from the international press. So, we partnered with three state governments, and our effort has been to showcase traditional foods,” the agency quoted Ravi as saying.

What is inside the BRICS Summit media kit?

The selection brings together products from various states, each representing a different aspect of India’s regional identity.

Bihar’s sattu and makhana

Bihar’s contribution to the kit includes sattu and makhana, two products closely associated with the state’s food traditions and agricultural landscape.

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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also highlighted the inclusion of the two products, describing it as a moment of pride for the state.

बिहार का गौरव वैश्विक मंच पर! दिल्ली BRICS Summit में Welcome Kit में शामिल सत्तू और मखाना हमारे स्वाद, परंपरा और उद्यमिता की पहचान हैं। माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का आभार, जिन्होंने ‘Local to Global’ संकल्प को साकार किया। नए बिहार की नई पहचान—बिहार का स्वाद अब… — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) September 11, 2026

“Bihar’s pride on the global stage! The sattu and makhana included in the Welcome Kit at the Delhi BRICS Summit are emblems of our taste, tradition, and entrepreneurship,” he said in a post on X.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realising the “Local to Global” vision and said the initiative represented a “new identity” for Bihar, with the state’s flavours being presented before the world.

The initiative was also hailed by JDU national working president and MP Sanjay Kumar Jha. In a social media post, Jha said, “A fine tribute to our farmers. From the fields of Bihar to a global platform, our makhana and sattu are showcasing the rich heritage and unique produce of the state to the world.”

Odisha’s Koraput coffee

The media kit also takes journalists beyond India’s more familiar food associations, with coffee from Koraput in Odisha forming another part of the selection.

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According to information, the Ministry of External Affairs partnered with the Odisha government to showcase coffee grown in the Koraput region.

Gujarat handicrafts showcase traditional skills

The third state represented in the kit is Gujarat, which has contributed a selection of handicrafts.

According to Ravi, Gujarat had contributed “various kinds of handicrafts” to highlight the skills and craftsmanship available in the state.

The inclusion means the media kit is not limited to food. Along with agricultural and culinary products, it showcases India’s artisanal traditions and the skills of craftspeople from different regions.

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Also Read | Does India needs BRICS?

‘Sangam’ adds another cultural dimension

Food and handicrafts are not the only elements through which India is showcasing its cultural diversity during its BRICS chairship.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has highlighted “Sangam: A Confluence of Cultures”, a large-scale collaborative public art project involving artists from nine countries.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday shared a photograph of a public art project titled ‘Sangam: A Confluence of Cultures’ in display at the BRICS 2026 venue. The artwork has been made by artists of nine countries, he said. (Photo: X/@MEAIndia) MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday shared a photograph of a public art project titled ‘Sangam: A Confluence of Cultures’ in display at the BRICS 2026 venue. The artwork has been made by artists of nine countries, he said. (Photo: X/@MEAIndia)

In his post on X, Jaiswal said the project draws inspiration from the Indian concept of Sangam, where rivers from different origins meet and flow together.

The artwork brings together artists and cultures from across BRICS and celebrates friendship and “unity in diversity”. Jaiswal said it reflects resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, in line with India’s BRICS Chairship 2026 theme.