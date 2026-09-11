‘Junk economy’ to ‘shining star of BRICS’: BJP leader traces India’s journey under Modi

The BJP on Friday sought to underline that the BRICS Leaders’ Summit being held in the national capital reflected India’s growing influence on the world stage.

The party’s senior leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also sought to assert that the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while acknowledging India’s 7.8 per cent growth rate, has appreciated the resilience of the Indian economy amid global shocks, wars, and the prevailing energy crisis and supply-chain disruptions.

During the Congress regime, India was described as one of the ‘Fragile Five’ and a ‘junk economy’, the former Union Minister said, adding that the country now features in the world’s top five economies and has emerged “as the shining star of BRICS” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.